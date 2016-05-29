Dr. Nicosia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Nicosia, MD
Dr. Melissa Nicosia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Mather Hospital125 Oakland Ave Ste 204W, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 828-3036
- Mather Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Nicosia is very educated and very professional. She treated me for a huge ovarian cyst, she also performed laparoscopic surgery to remove it. The surgery was a success. Prior to the surgery she kept me informed of everything, she called me to check up on me. The day of the surgery she went over everything with me and she carefully listened and answered all of my concerns and questions. Dr. Nicosia is very kind and she cares about her patient's well being. I really like and recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912132432
