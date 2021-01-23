Dr. Melissa Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Nelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Richmond7113 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6985Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Some people are fortunate to be doing exactly what they were born to do- Dr. Nelson is a great example of this. I have two boys, and she takes great care of both of them. Couldn’t be happier with her care of them and how thoughtfully she explains things to my wife and me. Her practice has been easy to interact with and as accommodating as I could hope for.
About Dr. Melissa Nelson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1376505602
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Cornell Medial Center / New York Presbyterian Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.