Dr. Melissa Najarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Najarian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth.
Dr. Najarian works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najarian?
I had surgery to repair a fistula. She was kind, open to questions, explained expectations clearly, and was wonderful in all my interactions. Great bedside manner and professional in every way. I have one more procedure with her to complete the repair and I feel I could be in no better hands.
About Dr. Melissa Najarian, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Nrthwst Colon Rectal Clin
- Gundersen Lutheran Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Najarian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Najarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najarian has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Najarian speaks American Sign Language.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Najarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.