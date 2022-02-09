Dr. Melissa Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Murphy, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Kent Hospital Emergency Medicine455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 886-0629
- 2 101 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 738-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Superb, caring surgeon. She changed my life by curing me, by her expertise, from hydradinitis. I had been to several doctors in the Boston area and received little help. Thankfully I was referred to Dr. Murphy. In a perfectly clear fashion she explained exactly what she would do and why she would take each step. She inspires hope. The results were amazing.rh She is a great surgeon.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
