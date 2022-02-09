Overview

Dr. Melissa Murphy, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.