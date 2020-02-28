See All Gastroenterologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Gastroenterology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Munsell works at SOUTH BAY MEDICAL CENTER SNFDP in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redondo Beach - Primary & Specialty Care
    514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 937-8555
  2. 2
    Ucla Health Gastro and Pain Medicine - Torrance
    2780 Skypark Dr Ste 125, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 530-8013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Function Test
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2020
    Dr. Munsell now practices in Torrance, CA, at UCLA health. She is very thorough and considerate.
    — Feb 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134276272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University Hosp
    Internship
    • Osler Medical Service Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munsell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Munsell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munsell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

