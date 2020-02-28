Overview

Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Munsell works at SOUTH BAY MEDICAL CENTER SNFDP in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.