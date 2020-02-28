Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Redondo Beach - Primary & Specialty Care514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 937-8555
Ucla Health Gastro and Pain Medicine - Torrance2780 Skypark Dr Ste 125, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-8013
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munsell now practices in Torrance, CA, at UCLA health. She is very thorough and considerate.
About Dr. Melissa Munsell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134276272
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hosp
- Osler Medical Service Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munsell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munsell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Munsell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munsell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.