Overview

Dr. Melissa Mroz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mroz works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.