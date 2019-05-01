Overview

Dr. Melissa Morgan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Morgan works at Baptist Primary Care-Endocrine Ma in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.