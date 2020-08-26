Dr. Melissa Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Winter Park OB-GYN100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 589-7497
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Moore has been my doctor for over 20 years. Although I had all my children before I met her, she has helped me through many gynecologic issues diagnosing one that other gynecologists I’ve spoken with don’t seem to even know about. She is also kind, caring and gentle. I recommend her highly!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.