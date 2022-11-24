Dr. Melissa Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia, August, Georgia and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Carolina OB/GYN3515 Caduceus Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 651-6525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough WONDERFUL things about Dr Moore.!!!. She's gentle, compassionate, loving and she's OUTSTANDING in her field of medicine.... She took excellent care of me, I was blessed to have her.... Maybe if there were more doctors like her, getting sick wouldn't be so awful.. Thank you Dr Moore
About Dr. Melissa Moore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- Medical College Of Georgia, August, Georgia
- Spring Hill College
