Dr. Melissa Mizesko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Mizesko, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Mizesko works at
Locations
Driscoll Children's Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-4442
Driscoll Valley Physicians Group1120 E Ridge Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 688-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Mizesko, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003026139
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
