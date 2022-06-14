Dr. Melissa Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Smithville and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Health MD, Cedar Park, TX1785 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 500, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I was a patient of Dr. Miller's for the 2 years I lived in Cedar Park...even after I moved, I stayed with her for another year...it was so hard to give up being her patient!!! I found Dr. Miller to be a most caring and compassionate person. She was always attentive, I mean she REALLY listened! She took the time to get to the bottom of whatever was bothering me without just writing prescriptions to mask symptoms. In the worst of COVID, she would send regular emails to update her patients which was very reassuring for me. I highly recommend her as a primary care physician! If I ever return to Central TX, I will return to Dr. Miller!!!
About Dr. Melissa Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659312866
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UT Austin
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.