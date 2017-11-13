Overview

Dr. Melissa Miller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Nevada Urban Indians Inc. in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.