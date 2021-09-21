Overview

Dr. Melissa Miles, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Miles works at Women's Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.