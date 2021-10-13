Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
1
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 970-2117MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Chesapeake Urology Associates3801 International Dr Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-9717
3
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She explained the procedure I’m having done very well and was recommended by one of the top urologist in the field of mens sexual health. I trust her completely!
About Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Urology
