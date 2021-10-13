Overview

Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.