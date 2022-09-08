Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Mendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Las Palmas Del Sol Obstetrics/Gynecology1700 N Oregon St Ste 570, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7589
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend!!!! She's smart and understanding and trustworthy during a very tough time! Love love LOVE her! Thank you Dr.mendez for everything you've done. See you monday, I just know your going to make me feel comfortable and bring my baby into this world happy and healthy
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
