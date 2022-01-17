Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meldrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Andersen Eye Prosthetics LLC2757 Leonard St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 942-6687
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. I had an eye lift and she removed my under eye bags. I could not be happier. She did an excellent job. She and her staff super friendly and helpful
About Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023082880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meldrum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meldrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meldrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meldrum has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meldrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meldrum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meldrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meldrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meldrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.