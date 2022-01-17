Overview

Dr. Melissa Meldrum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Meldrum works at Eye Plastic Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.