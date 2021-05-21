Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa McNamara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology Center2301 Camino Ramon, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 242-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My visits (s) were for getting my 2 granddaughters vaccinated. Dr McNamara and her community of doctors and assistants have gone above and beyond serving the community to get all COVID vaccinated. She personally answers text messages and does her best to meet needs of everyone. Her clinics are extremely organized -all are volunteers —devoting their time, expertise and energy. Applause to all of these wonderful human beings —we can all learn from them.
About Dr. Melissa McNamara, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477679793
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
- Kaiser Oakland Med Ctr
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
