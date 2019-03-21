See All Pediatricians in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Melissa McNally, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa McNally, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. McNally works at Partners In Pediatrics in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Pediatrics
    8160 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 272-1799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Fever
Immunization Administration
Throat Pain
Fever
Immunization Administration

Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2019
    She is very thorough and she listens to all of your concerns and addresses them in a friendly manner as well as in terms you can understand.
    About Dr. Melissa McNally, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245328517
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNally works at Partners In Pediatrics in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. McNally’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

