Dr. Melissa McLane, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. McLane works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.