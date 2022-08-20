Dr. Melissa McLane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa McLane, DO
Overview
Dr. Melissa McLane, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England
College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. McLane works at
Locations
UPP Department of Orthopaedic Surgery3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 687-3900
UPMC Monroeville600 Oxford Dr Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 687-3900
UPP Department of Orthopaedic Surgery1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1B, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLane?
I had my arthritic toes injected yesterday & it was pretty much a painless procedure. I was actually surprised as I expected more pain. Dr McLane is quite personable & explains what she is doing during the procedure . I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Melissa McLane, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013017029
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McLane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.