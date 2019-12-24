Overview

Dr. Melissa McKenzie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. McKenzie works at Providence Neurological Medical in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.