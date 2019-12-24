Dr. Melissa McKenzie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa McKenzie, DO
Overview
Dr. Melissa McKenzie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Locations
Humboldt Neurological Medical Group Inc.2828 Oneil Ln, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 443-9385
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's understanding & willing to take time & answer your questions.
About Dr. Melissa McKenzie, DO
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861450876
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
