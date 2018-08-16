Dr. Mascaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Mascaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Mascaro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Verona, NJ. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Vanguard Medical Group271 Grove Ave Ste A, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-2600
Family and Sports Medicine Institute of Nj LLC33 Overlook Rd Ste 305, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 798-8793
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mascaro provided me with excellent care. She is a compassionate and dedicated doctor, and I can't recommend her highly enough. Dr. Mascaro takes the time to listen to her patients. After years of unsatisfactory treatment for migraines, I am finally headache-free.
About Dr. Melissa Mascaro, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1154642486
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- Mountainside Family Practice
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascaro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascaro speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.