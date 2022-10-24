Dr. Melissa Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Macias, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Macias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Macias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Brain and Spine Center1227 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 883-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macias?
Was told by a hospital visit that my Vertebrae, mid and lower, was very bad, breaking onto itself till I made appointment with Dr. Macias day after labor day 5th. She set me up for surgery on 19th. I checked into hospital on 17th due to more pain. She ordered new MRI and explained to us that my back had become dangerously worse. She performed surgeries, 2 were required, but I was walking with walker in the hallways of hospital, whistling. Cause I told Dr. Macias how much I appreciated that I would be able to walk again. She did mention, my back was her worst case in her career. Made me happy knowing that I am still living life to its fullest and that a Dr really cared enough to go the extra miles, including all of her and Christus Spohn Shoreline Hopital staff. I know I was a pain to them, but they fixed my back. THE Best thing was when she told me she prayed for me before the surgery. I too now include Dr. Macias and all her help in my prayers. God Bless.
About Dr. Melissa Macias, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1710044383
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macias works at
Dr. Macias has seen patients for Neuroplasty and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.