Overview

Dr. Melissa Love, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Love works at Ochsner Health Center Bluebonnet South in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.