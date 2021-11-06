See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Melissa Lo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Lo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Lo works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

    Doctors Clinic Women's and Children's
    1780 NW Myhre Rd Ste 1963, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 782-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Nov 06, 2021
Dr Lo is very professional and straight to the point. She has a HUGE caseload and sometimes you may have to wait a bit and sometimes you don't. It is very much worth the wait if you want top notch medical care. I am coming from a gynecologic need, not OB. The last Dr. I saw told me "not to worry and have a great summer". We know our bodies and when something is wrong. Dr Lo is finding out what that is.
Lynn — Nov 06, 2021
About Dr. Melissa Lo, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
  • 1780610659
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Med
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
