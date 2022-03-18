Dr. Melissa Levack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Levack, MD
Dr. Melissa Levack, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike Ste Iv, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 936-2000
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute1215 21st Ave S Ste 5025, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2318
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Melissa Levac performed a triple heart bypass on my husband William Burgess. She is not only a specialist in heart surgery she is an expert. As far as we are concerned she saved his life. She also has a great team and she is a very nice person.
