Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a 70 yr old female with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, after a lumpectomy, it was recommended I have radiation. I found Dr Lemieux to be a very good communicator. I had a lot of questions, including my chances of a recurrence, she spent a great deal of time, clearly explaining all of the questions. She is bright, pleasant and articulate.
About Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Kaiser Permanente
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemieux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemieux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemieux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemieux.
