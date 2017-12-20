See All Radiation Oncologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD

Radiation Oncology
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Lemieux works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lemieux?

Dec 20, 2017
I’m a 70 yr old female with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, after a lumpectomy, it was recommended I have radiation. I found Dr Lemieux to be a very good communicator. I had a lot of questions, including my chances of a recurrence, she spent a great deal of time, clearly explaining all of the questions. She is bright, pleasant and articulate.
— Dec 20, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lemieux to family and friends

Dr. Lemieux's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lemieux

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD.

About Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1710212113
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Residency
Internship
  • Kaiser Permanente
Internship
Medical Education
  • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Lemieux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemieux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lemieux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lemieux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lemieux works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lemieux’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemieux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemieux.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemieux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemieux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.