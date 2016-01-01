Dr. Melissa Lee, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Lee, DDS
Overview
Dr. Melissa Lee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in La Plata, MD.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care124 Rosewick Rd, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 744-0576Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Melissa Lee, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1982254975
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.