Dr. Melissa Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
1
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 343-6100
2
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 468-0140Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
3
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6100
4
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee delivered my baby and provided excellent prenatal care. I would say she’s an overly cautious provider which I really appreciate. If there was any result that was borderline she would retest and provide additional testing if necessary. She meticulously read my file and was very knowledgeable on my case each time. She was so encouraging during labor and when I ultimately had to decide if I wanted to move forward with a C-section or continue to push after hours of no progress, she was very helpful giving the risks of both continuing to push and the risks of a C-section. I felt empowered to make the decision best for me and my baby and moved forward with a c section. So happy Dr. Lee was on call when I had my baby!
About Dr. Melissa Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336390970
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
