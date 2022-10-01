Dr. Melissa Lawhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Lawhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Lawhon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Dr. Lawhon works at
Locations
WK Center For Pediatrics - South2518 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love it there. She is GREAT
About Dr. Melissa Lawhon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1275593998
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
