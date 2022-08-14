See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Melissa Larson, MD

Hematology
4.5 (20)
Overview

Dr. Melissa Larson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Med Center

Dr. Larson works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy, Anemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants In Hematology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anemia
Acute Leukemia

Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Knowledgeable, interested, and caring. Dr. Larson and Daina Mallard are second to none.
    Carol Kwapich — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Larson, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1912967688
    Education & Certifications

    Rush University Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

    Dr. Larson has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Anemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

