Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Larsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Larsen works at
Ob-Gyn Associates335 Katherine Ave, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 900-5151
Inpatient Acuteoutpatient Facility Services751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (888) 334-1000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Health Net
Medicaid
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Family Medicine
41 years of experience
English, Spanish
1831192418
GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Smith College
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.