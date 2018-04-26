See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Melissa Langley, MD

Dermatology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Langley, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Dr. Langley works at Melissa G Langley MD in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Melissa Langley 
    3817 Bedford Ave Ste 230, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 321-1020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Back Pain

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 26, 2018
so glad I saw Dr. Melissa Langley today. She discovered the problem and helped me with a treatment plan. Wonderful woman and very smart. Great Bed side manner.
liz foster in franklin, tn — Apr 26, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melissa Langley, MD
About Dr. Melissa Langley, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679629612
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Langley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Langley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Langley works at Melissa G Langley MD in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Langley’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

