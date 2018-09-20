Dr. Melissa Kremer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Kremer, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Kremer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Suwanee, GA.
Dr. Kremer works at
Locations
Suwanee Dental Care4355 Suwanee Dam Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 727-8580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Very happy with my treatment and overall experience. Best dental visit I have ever had!
About Dr. Melissa Kremer, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kremer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kremer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kremer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kremer works at
Dr. Kremer speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremer.
