Overview

Dr. Melissa Ko, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at University Health Care Center PUL in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.