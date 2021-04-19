Dr. Melissa Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Ko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Ko, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ko works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Medicine Msg90 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4243
-
2
Indiana Clinic-neurology LLC355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ko is an amazing neuro-ophthalmologist. She is extremely professional and kind. I appreciate how much she cares about her patients and always tries to do the right thing for them. Any patient is lucky to have Dr. Ko for their physician.
About Dr. Melissa Ko, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin
- 1548325707
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst-Penn
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
