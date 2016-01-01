Overview

Dr. Melissa Knutson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Knutson works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY HEALTH in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.