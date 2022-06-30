Dr. Melissa King, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa King, DDS
Overview
Dr. Melissa King, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockledge, FL.
Locations
Stadium Family Dentistry5364 Stadium Pkwy, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 379-8127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was petrified to go to the dentist, but Dr. King and her staff are amazing.
About Dr. Melissa King, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1104279751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. King using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
