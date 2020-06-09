Overview

Dr. Melissa Kennedy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI.



Dr. Kennedy works at Oakland Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Lenox, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.