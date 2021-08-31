Dr. Melissa Kendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Kendall, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Kendall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kendall works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Timpanogos716 W 800 N Ste 300, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kendall?
Best pediatrician!!!! We totally love her !!! She helps us so much with my daughters asthma and she know exactly when a red flag is up!!! She will immediately start treatment!!! We are lost without her when she is not working !
About Dr. Melissa Kendall, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598772089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendall works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.