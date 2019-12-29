Dr. Melissa Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3826, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2880
2
Harris Teeter LLC6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 322-2880
3
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
4
Vanderbilt Urology Cool Springs2009 Mallory Ln Ste 210, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 778-2291
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Kaufman two years ago. I have found her to be skilled, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I travel three hours each way to see her because I trust her clinical judgement and feel taken care of.
About Dr. Melissa Kaufman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376690255
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.