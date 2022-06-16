See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Melissa Kath, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Kath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota-Duluth School Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.

Dr. Kath works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Melissa Kath, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538326434
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • university of tennessee health science
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota-Duluth School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Kath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

