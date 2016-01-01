Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Dr. Kannaday works at
Locations
Pediatric School Psychology Evaluation and Consultation Services3612 Landmark Dr Ste B, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 590-8447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760681902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kannaday has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannaday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
