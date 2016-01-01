See All Psychiatrists in Columbia, SC
Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.

Dr. Kannaday works at Palmetto Psychiatric/Psychlgcl in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric School Psychology Evaluation and Consultation Services
    3612 Landmark Dr Ste B, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 590-8447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760681902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kannaday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kannaday works at Palmetto Psychiatric/Psychlgcl in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kannaday’s profile.

    Dr. Kannaday has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannaday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kannaday has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannaday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannaday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannaday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

