Dr. Melissa Kander, MD
Dr. Melissa Kander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians4830 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 451-2174
- 2 6096 E Main St Ste 105, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 917-1338
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kander is my PCP and has been since October of 2020 and I just adore her. She is very easy to talk to and always listens to any concerns I have. She is very easy going and doesn't make me feel on edge or intimidated like so many doctors do. Her office staff has always been really kind and inviting, and I have had particularly great experiences with communication with her office. Dr. Kander has been someone I can go to for help managing conditions other doctors are poorly managing or not keeping up with. Thankful for her help!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174051809
Dr. Kander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.