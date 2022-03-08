See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Melissa Kander, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Kander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Kander works at Central Ohio Primary Care in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians
    4830 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 451-2174
  2. 2
    6096 E Main St Ste 105, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 917-1338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr. Kander is my PCP and has been since October of 2020 and I just adore her. She is very easy to talk to and always listens to any concerns I have. She is very easy going and doesn't make me feel on edge or intimidated like so many doctors do. Her office staff has always been really kind and inviting, and I have had particularly great experiences with communication with her office. Dr. Kander has been someone I can go to for help managing conditions other doctors are poorly managing or not keeping up with. Thankful for her help!
    Mar 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Kander, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Kander, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1174051809
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Kander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kander works at Central Ohio Primary Care in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kander’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

