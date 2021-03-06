Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Jones, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Houston Area Pediatric Neurology Pllc24514 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 471-6248
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Melissa Jones goes above and beyond to take excellent care of our son. We are blessed to finally find a doctor who truly cares about the patient and to find ways to treat and improve his conditions and ultimately recover him. No words can describe who happy we are with Dr. Jones and her entire staff who answers emails and calls instantly with professionalism and care.
About Dr. Melissa Jones, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114170123
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Northwestern
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
