Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longmeadow, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery in Longmeadow, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery
    Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery, 734 Longmeadow St Ste 201, Longmeadow, MA 01106, Phone: (413) 731-7877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reduction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 25, 2016
    Dr. Johnson and her entire staff were beyond wonderful. They are very thorough, compassionate, and understanding of what a patient is going through mentally and physically. I had a couple of freak out moments both before and after my surgery and the entire staff were right there to answer any questions I might have and put my mind to ease. I had breast reduction-I can honestly say it was the best thing I have ever done for myself. Dr. Johnson is amazing, she far exceeded my expectations
    — Joanne in Windsor Locks, CT, Jun 25, 2016
    About Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902901655
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery in Longmeadow, MA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

