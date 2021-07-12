Dr. Hutchens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.
Locations
Burton & Hutchens LLC8802 S Route N, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 256-2774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hutchens is a very dedicated & compassionate physician. I’ve been seeing her over 10 years and she has been very kind, helpful & was willing to help a family member in an emergency situation. Her warmth & authentic concern exceeds that of most physicians I’ve had.
About Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124130562
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchens has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchens.
