Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hutchens works at Burton & Hutchens LLC in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.