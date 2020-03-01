Overview

Dr. Melissa Hu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Physicians' Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Clear Lake Medical Center ENT in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.