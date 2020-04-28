Dr. Melissa Heidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Heidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Heidi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Heidi works at
Locations
-
1
Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Christ Hospital Physicians4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 154, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 585-4595
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heidi?
I met Dr. Heidi during my first pregnancy and she and her staff answered every question and calmed all my nerves. I love how thorough she is with all appointments but super friendly and personable. She works hard and is dedicated to her practice. She gets to know her patients to better treat the whole person. I drive a great length to see her for regular appointments and health issues. She’s worth it!
About Dr. Melissa Heidi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245422161
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidi works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.