Overview

Dr. Melissa Hague, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Hague works at Heartland Women's Group in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.