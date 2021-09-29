See All Rheumatologists in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Melissa Hager, DO

Rheumatology
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Melissa Hager, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Hager works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    9022 Mexico Rd Ste 3, O Fallon, MO 63366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 294-8260
  2. 2
    Arthritis Consultants Inc.
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2021
    Very nice and knowledgeable. Really listens to your concerns.
    Laura Stark — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Melissa Hager, DO

    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033590732
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

