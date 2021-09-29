Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- MO
- O Fallon
- Dr. Melissa Hager, DO
Dr. Melissa Hager, DO
Overview
Dr. Melissa Hager, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Hager works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology9022 Mexico Rd Ste 3, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 294-8260
-
2
Arthritis Consultants Inc.522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hager?
Very nice and knowledgeable. Really listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Melissa Hager, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1033590732
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hager accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hager works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.