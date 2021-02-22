Dr. Melissa Goodwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Goodwin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Goodwin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Med Grp Gyn & Obstetrc102 Nw 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 353-6790
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I found her to be very easy to talk to, and didn’t use language than a common person doesn’t understand. Very gentle.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
